Singleton juniors have enjoyed plenty of success

April 12 2023 - 3:30pm
Singleton juniors Nate Rothall and Riley Fitzsimmons recently signed contracts with the Bulldogs.
Junior league's Group 21 (U6s-U11s) Round 1 will kick off at Singleton's Cook Park on Saturday, 22 April and seniors will begin their season this Sunday, April 16 at Pirtek Park with Singleton Greyhounds versus Denman Devils.

