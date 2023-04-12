Junior league's Group 21 (U6s-U11s) Round 1 will kick off at Singleton's Cook Park on Saturday, 22 April and seniors will begin their season this Sunday, April 16 at Pirtek Park with Singleton Greyhounds versus Denman Devils.
In the lead up to the start of the season Singleton juniors have enjoyed plenty of success including U17s ladies.
First Lilly Jane Williams, Jess Borg and Georgia Clydsale made the NNSW Catholic Schools U16s team. Tazma Upward and Lilly Jane Williams were named in the Tigers Lisa Fiolia Cup side to play in the Country Championships..
Juniors Nate Rothall and Riley Fitzsimmons have also recently signed contracts with the Bulldogs. Both boys were members of the U16s Northern Tigers team for the Andrew Johns Cup.
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs will be holding Rugby League holidays clinics for boys and girls turning 13 & 14 this season. The clinic will consist of a variety of fundamental skill based activities and short sided games to be held Thursday, 20 April - McKinnon Oval Aberdeen 10.00am - 12.00pm
