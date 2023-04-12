The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Rugby's tech future: Bulls embrace drones to improve fields

April 13 2023 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready to fertilise and oversow ryegrass at Rugby Park using drone technology supplied by LyonAg Drone Solutions. Picture supplied.
Ready to fertilise and oversow ryegrass at Rugby Park using drone technology supplied by LyonAg Drone Solutions. Picture supplied.

On a week when Singleton Rugby Club had to announce they were no longer playing in the Hunter's premier rugby union competition, due to an inability to field the required teams, the club was at least able to show-off its embrace of new technology with the use of a drone to fertilse and oversow the playing field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.