Rugby's tech future: Bulls embrace drones to improve fields

On a week when Singleton Rugby Club had to announce they were no longer playing in the Hunter's premier rugby union competition, due to an inability to field the required teams, the club was at least able to show-off its embrace of new technology with the use of a drone to fertilse and oversow the playing field.
Singleton along with Nelson Bay have dropped to the second tier competition and will compete in NRU Suburban Rugby Competition in 2023.
Singleton experienced a "challenging" 2022 season and with "shift-work demands" believed they were better placed in the Suburban competition.
"That's not saying we don't want to be in Premier Rugby again. If we have enough bodies next year and we can sustain it, we will try and go back in," said Singleton rugby manager Anthony Partridge.
Singleton dropped to suburban rugby in the 2013-14 seasons where they rebuilt and returned to the top tier.
Singleton Bulls will have two teams "Farmers Warehouse Singleton Red" and "CDG Law Singleton Black", while Nelson Bay has dropped back to one team.
Newcastle Griffins Rugby Union Football Club, Cooks Hill Rugby, Nelson Bay, Singleton Army, Waratah, Pokolbin and Medowie joining the Bulls Red and Black teams.
According to the Club there has been substantial player interest since the decision was made with some expressing an interest in the HRU Social 4th's Competition on Friday nights.
The local team will become "AC Whalan Social 4th Grade"
This format of one game of rugby on Friday Night and two games on Saturday will work well with the current playing group and their working rosters as a large proportion work shift work.
The Bulls junior club is thriving and boasts 250 players.
