Workers from local company PKK Mining Equipment have gone on strike for the second time in as many weeks and are calling on the company to agree to a decent and long awaited wage increase

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:04am, first published April 13 2023 - 8:44am
PKK Mining Equipment workers on strike at Tomago. Picture Cameron Wright.
Workers at Hunter Valley based PKK Mining Equipment have gone on strike today their second day of industrial action in as many weeks.

