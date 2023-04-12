Workers at Hunter Valley based PKK Mining Equipment have gone on strike today their second day of industrial action in as many weeks.
PKK Mining Equipment supplies machinery, parts and services to the underground coal mining sector in the Hunter and Illawarra with offices based in Tomago, Mt Thorley and Port Kembla as well as sites in Queensland.
Australian Workers Union organiser Cameron Wright, said the company and its related businesses employ around 200 workers.
"We have 100 members who are waiting for a resolution to this dispute from PKK management who promised three years ago when the financial situation in the mining industry improved he would increase their pay rates," Mr Wright said.
"It has been boom times for the coal industry and still the workers are waiting for a pay increase."
"Our members know how much business PPK Mining Equipment is doing because they are the ones dealing with the workload, it's going gangbusters on the shop floor, they've got more work than they can do so they're sick of management crying poor when profits are on the up and up.
"As well as a 24 hour strike members have slapped on an overtime ban because they're constantly being asked to do overtime due to the huge workload and they're sick of doing the extra work without a decent deal in place.
"When a company repeatedly tells half truths to their workers, eventually they will call you out on it."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
