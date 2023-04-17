Predictions of a return to the hotter and drier El Nino weather patterns this summer, means water users across the Hunter and Mid North Coast will be paying more attention to their irrigation pumps, than in the previous two wet summers.
For that reason alone management of the Hunter Valley Water Users Association (HVWUA) are keen to hear from any water users and especially keen for them to join the Association.
"Many years ago most Hunter Valley water users were dairyfarmers and we all got together on a regular basis for dairy and water meetings and we all knew who was who and what was going on," said Scott Wheatley, a former dairyfarmer and secretary of the Association.
"But today water users are rarely dairyfarmers, they operate across varying agricultural enterprises and many are city based.
"The Association is ideally placed to represents agricultural based users and we want to know more about their operations and how best we can assist them."
New pumping regulations most notably tamper proof metering is one reason to become involved.
To promote the Association and assist with its data collection and advocacy work it has employed a policy officer Andrea Molteno. Andrea will be working with HVWUA one day a week and she also works for the NSW NSW Irrigators' Council.
A former science high school teacher Andrea completed a graduate certificate in Environmental Management before starting work with Irrigator's Council - the state's main irrigator advocacy group.
The Association now has a website, monthly newsletter and Facebook page which it hopes will assist water users when it comes to notifying and understanding any changes to licences and other significant legislation or infrastructure that may impact irrigators.
One of the most contentious issues at the moment is the new rules for pump metering.
Water users in the NSW Southern Inland and Coastal regions have been given extra time to install non-urban metering equipment in the wake of significant rainfall and widespread flooding.
The NSW Government has provided the extension to give water users a reprieve as they continue to face ongoing flood events.
The new compliance dates are:
HVWUA vice president Ken Bray, who has many years experience with the irrigation industry in the Hunter through his management of the Pokolbin Irrigation District, agreed the installation of metering equipment posed some challenges especially for smaller water users.
"We understand people are concerned about the costs involved and the questions surrounding the need for these metres in the coastal valleys," he said.
"But we have the regulation to comply with and if we keep talking to government and their agencies we will be in a better position to resolve any issues.
"That is one reasons for the Association's push for membership so we can gather data and information from the water users about these regulation changes."
Mr Bray said the Association will be at Tocal Small Farms Field Days and looks forward to chatting with as many water users as possible.
In the meantime he advised water users to ensure they know what their water supply approval is, know your pump size and ensure it is correct, always order water and fill in your log books.
Other issues being raised by the Association include the Lostock Dam to Glennies Creek Dam pipeline as it may affect water users.
The new website: hvwua.mailchimpsites.com.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
