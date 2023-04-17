The Singleton Argus
Hunter Valley Water Users Association (HVWUA) are keen to hear from any water users and especially keen for them to join the Association

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:05am, first published April 17 2023 - 12:41pm
Hunter irrigator John Schultz with his pump used for stock water purposes. New rules require expensive water meters on all pumps greater than 100mm in diameter.
Hunter irrigator John Schultz with his pump used for stock water purposes. New rules require expensive water meters on all pumps greater than 100mm in diameter.

Predictions of a return to the hotter and drier El Nino weather patterns this summer, means water users across the Hunter and Mid North Coast will be paying more attention to their irrigation pumps, than in the previous two wet summers.

