The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Newcastle to host PBR State of Origin bullriding competition this weekend

Updated April 18 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:23pm
Team rosters have been announced for the opening State of Origin series of the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia Monster Energy Tour Origin competition being held in Newcastle this weekend, with a total of eight riders set to make their Origin debut at The Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

