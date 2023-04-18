Team rosters have been announced for the opening State of Origin series of the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Australia Monster Energy Tour Origin competition being held in Newcastle this weekend, with a total of eight riders set to make their Origin debut at The Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Modelled after the State of Origin rugby series, the trio of events will see a 10-rider roster each represent Team New South Wales and Team Queensland at the state vs. state bull riding showdown.
Following this weekend's opener in Newcastle, Origin II will take place in Brisbane on June 10 before closing in Cairns on July 22, where the nation's supreme bull riding powerhouse will be determined.
Since the series inception in 2019, Team Queensland have dominated the dirt, securing three origin victories under their belt.
Four-time PBR Australia Champion Aaron Kleier will once again captain Team Queensland, where he will be joined by some of the league's standout riders including 2021 Rookie of the Year, Macaulie Leather, who is currently ranked number two on the Australian National Standings ahead of Mr Kleier who's sitting in the number three spot.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said there are multiple new "young guns" joining both teams at this weekend's event.
"We have three new riders making their PBR Origin debut with Team Queensland this weekend in Newcastle," said Mr Young.
"18-year-old Rylee Ward from New Zealand made his PBR debut a few weeks ago at our Winton BAD event and is currently ranked number eight in the national standings.
"Joining Rylee in making his Origin debut is Jackson Field from Townsville and Zane Hall from Toowoomba who are both looking to help Team Queensland defend their reigning title."
Team New South Wales, which is being captained again this year by 2022 PBR Australia Champion, Cody Heffernan, are hoping their "new blood" will help them achieve their first Origin Championship victory.
"Team New South Wales has five riders making their Origin debut in Newcastle, which include Darcy McBean, Riley Eade, James Stockdale, Toby Collins and Lachlan Burgess," continued Mr Young.
Team New South Wales will also see Sam Woodall join the team, who is currently ranked number one on the Australian National Standings.
With multiple new additions for both teams, Mr Young said it is "truly anyone's game" heading into this weekend's event.
"The new riders on each of the respective teams will really spice up the competition this weekend," said Mr Young.
"Both Team Queensland and Team New South Wales are made up of a combination of new and experienced Origin riders this year, so it will be interesting to see who takes out the win this weekend."
Mr Young said the Origin series will also play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the Monster Energy PBR Australia Grand Finals occurring in Townsville in November, which is the richest bull riding event in the entire southern hemisphere.
"The PBR Australia Origin Champion will be the team that wins two or more events in the series, and the event winner will be the team with the highest combined score in the event aggregate," said Mr Young.
"The best rider of the series gets a $25,000 bonus and this year's Monster Energy PBR Australian Champion will receive a $75,000 year-end bonus, which has increased by $25,000.
"We're looking forward to the first Origin event kicking off in Newcastle this Saturday night and seeing which team takes out the first win of the series."
