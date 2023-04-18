On Saturday night the Creator Incubator in Newcastle opened its Doug Heslop exhibition titled 'Colonial Truth'.
Originally the exhibition was to displayed at Singleton's Arts and Cultural Centre in September 2022, before it was postponed, and then eventually cancelled.
At Newcastle the artworks which cover the early period of colonisation in the Hunter Valley including the Frontier Wars at Ravensworth Estate were warmly received by the public. Mr Heslop now more than ever said it was time for truth telling about what happened when white settlers arrived. His great grand uncle was Ben Singleton and it was this connection that first prompted him to study and then depict that period in his exhibition.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
