At a meeting earlier this month the NSW Heritage Council has recommended to the government that the Ravensworth Homestead be listed on the state heritage registry.
The incoming Minister for Environment Penny Sharpe has until later this month of make a decision on the listing.
She also has the option to refer the recommendation back to the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for their determination given the the listing would have an economic impact on the site's owners mining giant Glencore.
Glencore proposed relocating the homestead to make way for their Glendell Continuation Project at Ravensworth.
However, last year the IPC rejected that project, on the grounds of its impacts of the heritage vales of the Ravensworth Homestead complex.
Glencore did not appeal that determination.
Comment has been sought from the company on the Heritage Council's recommendation.
The Ravensworth Homestead complex is also subject to Federal S10 claim under the ATSIHP Act. The claim was made by representatives of the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People.
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is yet to make a determination on this claim.
The report on the claim prepared by Daniel Leo has been with the Federal department for nearly two years.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
