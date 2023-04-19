The rolling lawns of Hope Estate's amphitheatre will become a beer and barbecue lover's paradise on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. Now in its third year, the Hunter Valley's Beer and BBQ Festival will have all of the classic favourites with some new twists thrown in. Hope Estate will again be showcasing more than 40 of its vast range of beers and ciders. Saturday's event will be for adults only and Sunday will be a family day complete with a kids zone. Festival favourites, the Strong Beer Masterclass and Demonstration Stage featuring a range of experts sharing their knowledge are back. Purchase your tickets online via https://www.hopeestate.com.au/hvbeerbbqfestival.