Singleton
Dawn Service 5:30am Burdekin Park
March 9:50am assemble Ryan Ave
Commences 10:30am from Ryan Ave across John Street into Hunter Street and then into Burdekin Park
11:00am Service commences
Anzac Day luncheon at the Singleton Diggers, York Street from 12:30pm.
Broke
Dawn Service at the Broke War Memorial (located in Stewart McTaggart Park) commencing at 5.45am.
After this, a small breakfast will be provided at the Broke Hall by Kiss o Fire.
The Commemoration Service at the Broke War Memorial on the commencing at 10.00am.
After the Service, there will be a Morning Tea at the Broke RFS that you are invited to attend. If you are attending, please bring a plate.
Bulga
Commemoration service to commences at 11:00am at the Bulga Recreation Ground, The Inlet Road.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.