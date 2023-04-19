Singleton Council outlines mine extension concerns

Singleton Council has listed a number of significant concerns with the proposed extensions to the Hunter Valley North and Hunter Valley South open cut mines.
And at Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors supported the recommendation for their submission on the proposed extension of the mines to be submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).
The mines, owned in a joint venture between Yancoal and Glencore, are seeking to extend their mining life by 25 years for Hunter Valley North and 15 years for Hunter valley South with an additional 700 million tonnes of coal extracted.
In their submission to the DPE, Council noted the lack of progress on mine rehabilitation, potential increase flooding from the Hunter River, no detailed mine closure plans, risks with the final voids and how to manage the closure of Lemington Road.
"Hunter Valley Operations Complex spans the Singleton Local Government Area from Warkworth in the south, to Liddell Power Station in the North and encompasses approximately 13,000 hectares of disturbance, amounting to approximately 3% of the Singleton Local Government Area. The existing operations are significant in terms of both land area and location," the submission prepared by Mary-Anne Crawford, the council's Manager Development and Environmental Services, states.
"In council's submission to the SEARs in January 2021, council highlighted the complexity of these interactions and the need for careful consideration within the Environmental Impact Statement, particularly around final landform and final land use.
"The Project will also have significant influence over flooding within the Hunter River catchment and its tributaries. These impacts will be affected by changes in infrastructure proposed by the Project (levees, new roads) and will have a cumulative impact on flood behaviour downstream of the Project."
On the subject of mine rehabilitation the submission says HVO North is within five years of mine closure, with over 4,000ha of mining disturbance that is yet to be rehabilitated. As such, detailed mine closure planning for the HVO North should have commenced in accordance with its current conditions of approval.
Council considers that reliance on the potential for a new Project approval is not an adequate justification to delay mine closure planning for the current operations.
On the final voids for HVO North covering 720ha and HVO South covering 714ha at depths of 350 metres Council says there are a number of risks identified in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that could impact mine closure outcomes, one of which is a safe, stable, non-polluting and sustainable final void.
One issue with the final voids is 'highwall stability' land what would occur n the event of highwall failure and its subsequent impact on rehabilitation outcomes and performance, particularly as final voids work towards equilibrium (filling with water).
The consequences of this (event) on the intergenerational equity principle of ecologically sustainable development has not been assessed according to Council.
Commenting on the mine closure plans contained in the EIS Council says with over 30 years of current mining and rehabilitation performance to draw on, a robust and detailed closure plan should already be in place.
These plans simply cannot be deferred for 20 years with Council suggesting they contain detailed landform design, along with a detailed final void design and management plan, as well as feasibility assessment of post mining land uses that consider the objectives of the Hunter Regional Plan.
In the final section of their submission Council states the mine owners are seeking to dispose of potentially contaminated materials (including waste tyres, conveyor belts, drilling wastes) within overburden and other emplacement areas.
The EIS estimates that approximately 700 heavy earthmoving tyres and 21,000kg of conveyor belt will be generated each year. Over the life of the Project, this equates to 19,600 tyres and 588,000kg of conveyor belt.
The EIS does not include an assessment of the impact of these wastes on potential surface and groundwater systems.
The disposal of wastes within the emplacement areas is considered by Council to be inconsistent with the NSW EPA Waste Strategy, and consideration should be given to alternative, higher order uses of these waste streams within the EIS.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
