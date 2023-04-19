The Group 21 rugby league season kicked off last weekend with the Singleton Greyhounds hosting the Denman Devils at Pirtek Park.
The day began well with Singleton Ladies League Tag easily defeating Denman 52-0.
That winning feeling continued in the next game with the U18s defeating Denman 44-6.
And for the third win of the day Reserve grade ran out winners 42-6.
Unfortunately for the Greyhounds its wasn't to be a clean sweep with first grade defeated by the Devils 18-42.
Players of week awards went to LLT - Emmerson Harris,U/18s Isaac Adamthwaite, Reserve Grade - Nev Bolam, Jake Hardy, Brad Young and First Grade - Beau Parnell.
This weekend for round two the Greyhounds will be travelling to Scone Park to tackle the Thoroughbreds.
In other round one games Greta Branxton defeated Aberdeen 56-10 at Greta Central Oval. Scone Thoroughbreds and Muswellbrook Rams had a 16 all draw at Scone Park.
In representative news the Group 21 Girls made up the bulk of the Northern Tigers U17s Lisa Fiaola Cup team, at the NSWRL Women's Country Championships held recently at Coffs Harbour.
Northern Tigers won two games from four and showcasing the great regional talent coming from Hunter Valley.
