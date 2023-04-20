The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Singleton fires up with the return of popular after dark event Firelight on Saturday May 13

Updated April 20 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire performers with be one of the attractions at this year's Firelight.
Fire performers with be one of the attractions at this year's Firelight.

After the success of the inaugural Firelight Festival in 2022 the town's centre will be transformed for a one night Firelight celebration next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.