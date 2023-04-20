After the success of the inaugural Firelight Festival in 2022 the town's centre will be transformed for a one night Firelight celebration next month.
Singleton Town Centre will be ablaze with fire performers, hearty food and live entertainment on Saturday 13 May 2023.
Thousands of people are expected to converge on the CBD for the free, family-friendly after dark event, featuring vibrant fire performers, live entertainment and music as well as some of the region's best food stalls, food trucks and laneway bar.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said Firelight was a great opportunity for people to ignite their curiosity and discover all that Singleton has to offer.
"We are really excited for Firelight to return in May, transforming John Street into a hothouse of entertainment, food and family-friendly fun," she said.
"Our annual homage to cooler temperatures is always very popular with locals and visitors, and we hope this year will be no different with packed program of fire, music and magic, interactive art, roving acts, and delicious food and local beer, wine and spirits.
"The event is a sensory delight for everyone from toddlers to teenagers with activities, music and interactive performances, and the Laneway Bar provides over 18's a moody refuge with lights, liquor, and chill vibes.
"This is a great opportunity for locals to find renewed inspiration in all that Singleton has to offer, and for visitors to discover the hidden and not-so-hidden gems that make Singleton a hub of creativity and community."
Firelight will be held on Saturday 13 May 2023 on John Street from 6pm - 9pm.
For the full event program, visit www.singletonfirelight.com.au
