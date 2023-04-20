The Singleton Argus
For 40 years John Sullivan has travelled from his family's home in Singleton to Liddell power station for work - a trip which will soon no longer be part of his routine as the power station ceases production on April 28

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:24pm, first published April 20 2023 - 1:08pm
John Sullivan's forty year career in coal fired power generation encompasses the industry's growth from the 1970s onwards, the privatisation of state owned assets and now its closure as ageing plants are replaced by renewables.

