John Sullivan's forty year career in coal fired power generation encompasses the industry's growth from the 1970s onwards, the privatisation of state owned assets and now its closure as ageing plants are replaced by renewables.
You could say he has seen it all with a start at the Wallerawang plant near Lithgow, then a move to Liddell in 1982 a stint at the neighbouring Bayswater plant before concluding his career at Liddell.
Liddell power station is set to close on April 28 and John along with a few other staff will stay on site to watch over the old girl so to speak until July.
Liddell started operating in 1971 when it was owned by the state's Electricity Commission (Elcom). It was a period when the NSW government was keen to own, build and operate power generation based on the plentiful supply of local thermal coal.
John, who had previously trained as a school teacher before a stint in the airforce was looking for work and got a start at Wallerawang and thus began his long career as a plant controller in power stations.
"I saw there was a job for operators at what they called 'Wang' and it was well paid and you were working for Elcom so I thought why not give it a go," he said.
"Once I got that start and it was a reliable, well paid job I just stayed on and on through all the changes right until the end."
He and his wife Kay moved to Singleton in October 1982 when he started work at Liddell.
They both described that period as one where everyone who worked at the station lived in Singleton or Muswellbrook and there were numerous social events.
"It was a great time for families like ours plenty of social gatherings and a great working community," he said.
It was a great time for families like ours plenty of social gatherings and a great working community- John Sullivan
"When we arrived it was bit like the wild west now that feeling has completely gone.
"Overtime things changed with more people living outside the area and a lets say a more corporate approach at the power stations once they were privatised."
NSW government created Macquarie Generation in 1996 before selling Liddell and Bayswater to AGL in 2014.
One of John's claim to fame now is the fact he may be the last remaining foundation operator from Bayswater power station still working.
He went across to Bayswater when it first opened in the mid 1980s before returning to Liddell in 1997 as a senior plant controller.
Commenting on the industrial development associated with the two power stations he said significant infrastructure was needed to build and operate Liddell and then Bayswater.
"For example Glenbawn Dam was enlarged due to the water demands and even with Liddell shutting, the site given its location and connection to the grid, is going to be repurposed," he said.
For John it has been an interesting career in part due to working through the transition from Elcom to AGL and the associated changes in management.
One thing he won't miss the dairy commute up the New England Highway - a drive he reckons he is lucky to have survived unscathed for 40 years.
In retirement he and Kay plan to spend more time with their children and grandchildren who live in Queensland and Canberra.
There is also plenty of voluntary work to do for Lions and Singleton Cancer Appeal's Dollys Charity Shop.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.