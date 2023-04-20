Not an expert on local government planning legislation and would like to know more about what's needed before you build a home then Singleton Council's new initiative 'Planners in the Park' might be worth a visit.
Singleton Council's team of planners and certifiers is taking over Mount Olive Hall on Thursday 27 April in a new initiative to solve the complexities often associated with development.
The first Planners in the Park event is designed for anyone planning to renovate, build a house or make improvements on their property to speak to Council's Development and Environmental Services team in an informal setting and without the need for an appointment.
Council staff will be available at Mount Olive Hall on Carrowbrook Road, Mount Olive between 2pm-4.30pm.

Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning said Planning in the Park was a great initiative to demystify the planning process.
"Planning and development can be daunting, especially for people who aren't involved in the process on a regular basis and the legislation may seem overwhelming," he said.
"Our team is here to help, and we want to make it even easier for anyone who's thinking about renovating, building or making improvements on their properties by being able to meet with Council staff at a location that is convenient to them.
"Mount Olive is our first cab off the rank, and there will be other locations across our local government area throughout the year. We also want to stress that if you can't make it on 27 April, our Duty Planner is available at Council's Administration Building from 8.30am to 12pm Monday to Friday."
To speak to a Duty Planner, please contact T 02 6578 7290 between 8.30am to 12.30pm Monday to Friday.
