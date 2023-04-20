The Singleton Argus
Are you thinking about renovating or building a house or wishing to make changes to your property then next Thursday, April 27 the first Planners in the Park will be held at Mount Olive Hall

Updated April 20 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:55pm
Not an expert on local government planning legislation and would like to know more about what's needed before you build a home then Singleton Council's new initiative 'Planners in the Park' might be worth a visit.

