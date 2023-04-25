A Little Bit of Broke
Broke-Fordwich May 5-7
A Little Bit of Broke! Back in an all-new format, this festival style weekend lets you explore the wine trail less travelled. Discover incredible wine, food, farm gate produce, experiences and accommodation in a picturesque corner of the Hunter Valley. Grab your Festival Starter Kit to get you going, includes festival entry complete with your keepsake tasting glass and 4 Tasting Coupons for just $30 or go all in with the Festival Super Kit giving you festival entry, your take home festival glass and 8 Tasting Coupons for $50, then add experiences, events and extra tastings to round out your weekend.
Tocal Field Days
Tocal Agricultural College, Paterson May 5-7
Tocal Field Days is the premier agricultural event in the Hunter, Newcastle and Central Coast Regions. Our 320+ exhibitors bring all the latest in farming techniques and technologies, machinery, remote devices, solar energy and award winning livestock. As well as local Good Food & Wine, demonstrations and a boat load of fun. Tocal Field Days is a fun and informative place to be for all. Whether you enjoy piglet races, great food and wine, fencing demonstrations or the massive machinery.
Singleton Firelight Festival
Singleton CBD: May 13
Singleton Town Centre will be ablaze with fire performers, hearty food and live entertainment when Singleton Firelight returns on Saturday 13 May 2023.
Thousands of people are expected to converge on the CBD for the free, family-friendly after dark event, featuring vibrant fire performers, live entertainment and music as well as some of the region's best food stalls, food trucks and laneway bar.
Firelight will be held on Saturday 13 May 2023 on John Street from 6pm - 9pm.
For the full event program, visit www.singletonfirelight.com.au
Bulga Beats Festival
May 19-21 at Bulga Campground, Inlet Road, Bulga
The event returns after a COVID hiatus in time for it's fifth birthday celebration on the 19th - 21st of May 2023. There will be free camping in the Bulga Recreation grounds. Expect the same intimate community festival with old faces as well as new layouts, artists and activities events.humanitix.com/bulga-beats-festival-2023
