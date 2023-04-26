The Singleton Argus
It was once a taste of Italy in Broke but now that annual weekend is rebranded as a Little Bit of Broke - so come enjoy all the flavours and attractions in the Broke Fordwich region

Updated April 26 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:23pm
New name 'A little bit of Broke' and an all-new format, this much-loved festival style weekend lets you explore the wine trail less travelled and get amongst all the wine, food and fabulousness that the Broke Fordwich region has to offer.

