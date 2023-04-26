This year's festival is bigger and better than ever, there's a record number of festival offerings with 14 fabulous locations taking part in this multi-venue festival, and many with several great events for you to immerse yourself in. Think sunrise yoga, sunset wines and tunes, get amongst the largest organic kitchen garden in the region, dine in a hatted restaurant, picnic with an alpaca, learn the art of bee keeping or try your hand at art 'n sip, soak in a cedar wine barrel, or indulge in a foot scrub made using local botanicals. Or just sit back and take in the spectacular scenery, overlooking some of the region's most pristine vineyards, glass in hand and enjoy.