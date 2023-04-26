New name 'A little bit of Broke' and an all-new format, this much-loved festival style weekend lets you explore the wine trail less travelled and get amongst all the wine, food and fabulousness that the Broke Fordwich region has to offer.
Save the date, Friday 5th to Sunday 7th May 2023.
It's a weekend to discover incredible wine, food, farm gate produce, events, live music, experiences, and accommodation, made easy. So, grab your gang and a Festival Kit which includes your festival entry, a keepsake tasting glass and tasting coupons, then add dining, experiences, events, workshops, extra tastings and even transport, all bookable online, to round out your weekend. With its wide-open spaces and fresh country air, it's a bounty for food and wine lovers alike, and a festival sure to please.
This year's festival is bigger and better than ever, there's a record number of festival offerings with 14 fabulous locations taking part in this multi-venue festival, and many with several great events for you to immerse yourself in. Think sunrise yoga, sunset wines and tunes, get amongst the largest organic kitchen garden in the region, dine in a hatted restaurant, picnic with an alpaca, learn the art of bee keeping or try your hand at art 'n sip, soak in a cedar wine barrel, or indulge in a foot scrub made using local botanicals. Or just sit back and take in the spectacular scenery, overlooking some of the region's most pristine vineyards, glass in hand and enjoy.
The jam-packed program will be announced this Saturday 18th March and tickets will go on sale at midday Saturday 18th March.
The secret to navigating the festival and the more than 30 bookable events and experiences within it is to plan ahead. Explore the Full Festival Program which you can preview here which includes a range of Special Events and Workshops that you can incorporate into your itinerary or work your way through one of our suggested itineraries.
With the hop on hop off bus service back for 2023, you'll be able to leave the car at home this year. Take a Rover Coaches transfer from Newcastle, Maitland, Cessnock, Pokolbin, Branxton, Huntlee and surrounds (see rovercoaches.com.au for timetable and tickets), or park your car at the Festival Hub in the heart of Broke. Then opt to add on a daily festival shuttle service with regular busses circulating both Broke Road and Milbrodale Road stopping at each location in the festival program.
Your Festival Starter Kit is your ticket to ride! It's a kind of choose-your-own adventure-weekend where you jump onto the ticketing site and set yourself up with a Starter Kit which, from just $30 will give you your festival entry, a take home Zafferano glass, festival map and a minimum of 4 tasting experiences that gives you a complimentary tasting at your chosen wineries.
Or if 4 tastings over an entire weekend isn't going to quench your thirst, we have introduced the Festival Super Kit which gives you a complimentary tasting at each of the 8 cellar doors taking part in the festival weekend. It's the very same thing as the Festival Starter Kit, only contains 8 tasting coupons instead of 4, its for the ultimate wine lover and festival goer, and saves you going back for top up tokens.
For the first time, the interactive program highlights special entertainment like live music, kid* and family friendly activities, food and wine experiences, art workshops and of course wine tasting locations, so you are able to navigate by visit type and create your itinerary accordingly.
The brokefordwich.com.au website is the go-to place for all the incredible accommodation options from luxe to off-grid, for groups and gal gangs, or family farm stay to romance. And they're all bookable online but be quick this popular festival weekend books out early.
With so much to do in the Broke Fordwich wine region itself, A Little Bit of Broke really is a great way to get a little taste of what's on offer in our great region so start exploring!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.