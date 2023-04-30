The Singleton Argus
Queensland win first round of 2023 PBR Origin Series in front of a sold-out crowd in Newcastle

May 1 2023 - 9:00am
Champion Singleton rider and Team NSW captain Cody Heffernan rode two out three of bulls in round one of the 2023 PBR Origin Series in Newcastle on Saturday, April 22.
Champion Singleton bull rider and NSW captain Cody Heffernan said Queensland may have "gotten one on us", but there was still plenty more to come in the PBR Australia Origin Series.

Local News

