Perhaps best known for their fundraising beanies this time the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) has received funds from the sale of hard hats.
Staff at a Hunter Valley coal mine have raised $10,000 to help the the Foundation to continue its fight against brain cancer.
Hunter Valley Operations' (HVO) general manager, Dave Foster, presented the funds, on behalf of the mine's staff, to MHF co-founder, Mark Hughes, at a training day at the Singleton Civic Centre last month.
Mr Foster said the money had been raised by the business' staff purchasing hard hats with a specially designed logo.
He said with several members of the HVO workforce having a personal experience with brain cancer, the team wanted to do something practical and visible onsite to support them and others.
"While the HVO workforce have bought MHF beanies, these can't always be worn on-site, so we came up with the hard hat idea," Mr Foster said. "The project is about raising much needed funds but also raising awareness about brain cancer and the work of Mark Hughes Foundation with our staff and contractors, " he said.
Mr Hughes said the money will go towards raising awareness about brain cancer, funding innovative research and providing support to people impacted by brain cancer and their families. He said alarmingly very little is known about brain cancer, its causes or how it can be best treated.
"We're so grateful for the support from HVO and its staff," Mr Hughes said.
"Support like this helps us to fund research by HMRI and other national researchers, and to keep our nurses in the community to help families when they are in the toughest time of their life," he said.
"We are hoping the community will consider supporting our work again this year through our Beanies for Brain Cancer campaign, which includes the NRL Beanie for Brain Cancer Round between June 29 and July 2."
Since Mark and Kirralee Hughes founded MHF in 2013, following Mark's diagnosis with brain cancer, it has raised more than $24 million. Around 1,200 Australians die from brain cancer each year. Brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in children, and adults aged under 40 in Australia.
