On the lawn beside AGL's Liddell power station the marque was being readied to host, a special, final employees luncheon.
While inside the station final preparations were underway to shut down this old lady, whose coal driven turbines, have been providing power to the grid for 52 years.
Emotions among the workers on the site waiting for the shutdown was palpable as many have worked at what they call 'Lady Liddell' for decades.
By mid morning up in the control room the operators watched as the final unit slowly, and as some said reluctantly, ramped down and then stopped. In the boiler room the last steam rose and the noise levels faded. The day Friday, April 28 marked an end of an era in the Upper Hunter
The shutdown was seven years in the planning but the final moments of Liddell's operations were still felt acutely by the high-vis wearing workforce.
While AGL's senior management talked about what's next for the site, including a renewable energy hub, and how 70,000 tonnes of steel that housed the power station will be recycled they also repeatedly praised the workforce thanking them for their dedication to keep Liddell powering on way past her expected use-by-date.
"I cried a few times today," said Cindy McGrath, administration officer who worked at Liddell for 36 years.
From Scone, Cindy was among the workers attending the lunch under the marque. Laughing and crying at the same time, like many on Friday, she said how she loved her career at Liddell and although now working across the road at Bayswater power station, has so many fond memories of her time and the workmates at Liddell.
She praised the late John Marcheff, who managed Liddell for a number of years, before retiring in 2005.
"Thanks to his management Liddell was able to kept going for so long. John worked hard to see the turbines renewed and the installation of DSC control systems that automated many of the station's operations," she said.
"I felt Liddell always had to prove its worth and it did so thanks to the loyalty and dedication of the people who worked at the station.
"It has been an honour to work here."
Plant controller Gus McNeill, who worked at Liddell for 42 years, was in the control room when the power was turned off.
He was at work with his B shift when the station went quiet and felt the emotion as a lifetime's work was completed surrounded by media, company executives but importantly his workmates.
He will now be working, like half Liddell's workforce at Bayswater, but only until early next year when retirement beckons allowing him to spend more time travelling, playing golf and looking after his cattle herd.
"Its unbelievable and a fairytale my life at Liddell. What kept us all here for so long was the complexity of keeping the station operational, the breadth of interesting work and our love of learning," he said.
"Good pay and working with good people was another important ingredient in our success.
"And we all kept her going 20 years past her design life due to people working together and the skills that were found amongst us all."
Walking through Liddell that day was like stepping back in time the old gauges and turnstiles from a much earlier industrial period with PCs on desks capturing her age and operating technology.
Liddell was old, prone to breakdowns, and her shutdown a necessity.
With Bayswater currently set to close in 2033 the combined sites between Singleton and Muswellbrook are expected to undergo a transition with plans most advanced on a grid scale storage battery facility at Liddell.
Mark Brokhoff, AGL's chief operation officer also spoke about solar component manufacturing, cement and brick making from the coal ash and agricultural uses such as greenhouses.
The big attraction for the site is its transmission grid connectivity, location and access to a trained workforce.
Liddell's closure is an end of an era but hopefully the start of a new industrial era based on renewables and the pursuit of what is termed a circular economy.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
