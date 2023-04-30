The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

'Cruel and punitive': Widowed father of five calls for JobSeeker changes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces pressure to raise payments in budget

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
May 1 2023 - 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Johnstone with his children, Olivia, Keziah, Kane, Lucy and Imogen. Picture supplied
Stuart Johnstone with his children, Olivia, Keziah, Kane, Lucy and Imogen. Picture supplied

A Singleton father of five school-age children says Centrelink's rigid application of income rules is "cruel and punitive" as he attempts to care for his family after the death of his wife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.