Landholders who wish to learn more about changes to the state's water laws have an opportunity at Tocal Field Days to speak to representatives from the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR)

Updated May 1 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:13pm
Helping Hunter Valley landholders better understand the state's complex water laws will be the focus for the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) at this year's Tocal Field Days, Paterson May 5-7.

