It might seem like ages since the Rural Fire Service's (RFS) operations dominated the daily news during the 'black summer' of 2019/20
But RFS has remained busy and vital since those bushfires including assisting other emergency services during the floods.
And what keeps those RFS volunteers able to carry out their work - good tucker.
This is especially so when they are out in the field for long periods of time.
Locally RFS Hunter Valley has a catering brigade headed by Lyn Wood and they are very keen to hear from anyone who would like to join that crew.
The catering brigade was started in 2008 and covers the Singleton and Muswellbrook districts with members from both areas. It has its own catering vehicle which can attend emergencies and supply the volunteers with food and drinks.
Mrs Wood said to keep the brigade active they need volunteers.
"We like to say all you need is a sense of humour, ability to come at short notice, and keen to be a volunteer," she said.
"Don't feel you have to be some sort of gourmet chef as we mostly provide sandwiches, cakes and do bbq meals.
"But our efforts are much appreciated by the firies and all the emergency service personnel when they are out on the job - and as we all know we all work better when we are well fed."
Mrs Wood said volunteers can simply offer to prepare the food in the RFS base if they are not keen on attending a fire or emergency.
But training for those who are happy to go out to the bushfires is available.
In the off-season the catering brigade also provides meals during courses and training sessions.
Anyone interested in joining the brigade can contact Lyn Wood 0414482528.
