Tremendous learning weekend for Singleton Youth Premier League teams and next weekend first ever premier football competition games at Scone, that should be a day to remember.
Under 13s 14s 15s travelled to Tamworth for the first time for games against the Northern Inland Academy of Sports.
They are a well oiled machine up there, we played them in our first trail ever in mid January this year and was a shock to our player , the speed of play the sharpness of their touch, but we have trained hard and been learning along the way . And the coach's and technical director all commented how well our players have developed and we gave them a run only down 1 nil in 14s at half time and possible win up our sleeves but wasn't our day for the points, our parents are proud of the development of the boys and girls, some 14s players thought we would lose 13 nil, but our determination prevailed and we could say we felt like winners for now knowing how far we have come in a few months . Results: U18s washed out; U16s now game; U15s 2-4, U14s 5-0; U13s 0-5.
We had a minutes silence for Emily Grainger's grandmother who passed away both clubs agreed on that black arm bands were worn. One of players was injured and the 13s kids said we will carry them off the field together, what a great moment of club sportsmanship it was to see .
Now the biggest moment for Upper Hunter football in along time will see premier football being played on Scone's home ground at Bill Rose sports complex for the first time in history and it will be a day to remember for Scone, and for for soccer in Upper Hunter and for the youth of the area .
We have played a trial vs NIAS at Scone rugby ground and we can't thanks the club enough for supporting us but this is the first game ever at Scone's home ground and in a competition environment Singleton teams vs Cooks Hill - a tier one club and there technical director was the Jets technical director for 12 years. Craig Deans was also a league stand in coach for a bit . Great day for our boys and girls and coach's to learn from and be involved in these games and give the kids of the area a pathway knowing they can play at the highest level in the whole Hunter Valley now ...
9.30am we kick off with 13s team one of our strongest aged players coming from Scone, Moonan Flat, Singleton, Maitland, and Valentine.
11.10 am for our 14s all Singleton one Denman and a Scone player
12.50am All Scone was the Scone 14a grade last year and two new Muswellbrook boys and a Merriwa girl
2.30pm our 16s Scone. Singleton and Maitland players.
4.10pm our 18s take to the field some from Murrindindi and scone and singleton , Maitland and a place called Gundy
Make sure u come down and witness history for the area and the start of pathway for the upper Hunter youth of the area , canteen will be on and we look forward to a exciting day this Sunday 7th of may all day
