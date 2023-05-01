They are a well oiled machine up there, we played them in our first trail ever in mid January this year and was a shock to our player , the speed of play the sharpness of their touch, but we have trained hard and been learning along the way . And the coach's and technical director all commented how well our players have developed and we gave them a run only down 1 nil in 14s at half time and possible win up our sleeves but wasn't our day for the points, our parents are proud of the development of the boys and girls, some 14s players thought we would lose 13 nil, but our determination prevailed and we could say we felt like winners for now knowing how far we have come in a few months . Results: U18s washed out; U16s now game; U15s 2-4, U14s 5-0; U13s 0-5.