Scone to host first ever youth premier football competition games this weekend at Bill Rose Sports Complex

By Stephen Gruber
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 12:22pm
Tremendous learning weekend for Singleton Youth Premier League teams and next weekend first ever premier football competition games at Scone, that should be a day to remember.

