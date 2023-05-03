A Little Bit of Broke! Back in an all-new format, this festival style weekend lets you explore the wine trail less travelled. Discover incredible wine, food, farm gate produce, experiences and accommodation in a picturesque corner of the Hunter Valley. Grab your Festival Starter Kit to get you going, includes festival entry complete with your keepsake tasting glass and 4 Tasting Coupons for just $30 or go all in with the Festival Super Kit giving you festival entry, your take home festival glass and 8 Tasting Coupons for $50, then add experiences, events and extra tastings to round out your weekend.

