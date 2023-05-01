Just as Liddell power station generated its last megawatt of electricity, marking a significant change in the economic and industrial landscape of our region, Singleton Council met with a Federal Minister to outline what they require during this period of transition.
The former mayor of Bega now Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain was joined by her Labor colleague Dan Repacholi member for Hunter in their talks with Singleton Council.
Top of the agenda was Singleton Mayor Sue Moore's renewed calls for a statutory body to drive the economic evolution of the Hunter Region.
Both Cr Moore and the Mayor of Muswellbrook Steve Reynolds are pushing for this body to guide the future of the region, which now since the closure of Liddell, is moving inevitably towards new economic drivers not ones dominated by coal power and coal extraction.
Also on the agenda was the need for increased funding for the local road network in the wake of ongoing wet weather events, as well as support for the Alroy Oval sports precinct, the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange and Bulga and Milbrodale Water Security project.
Cr Moore said the meeting was an opportunity not only to raise issues pertinent to Singleton, but the Hunter Region as a whole.
"As a former mayor of Bega, the Minister knows first-hand the challenges facing local government and we were very pleased she and the Member for Hunter made time in their busy schedules to meet with us," she said.
"The top items for discussion was Council's ongoing calls for a statutory body with the appropriate powers and resources to drive a regional approach to economic evolution in line with global changes to industry, and of course the ongoing challenges local councils face with repairs to local roads.
"We are also committed to securing Government support for projects that will make a difference to the lives and prosperity of our residents now and in the future, and the plans Council has for the Alroy Oval sports precinct in Singleton Heights, upgrades to the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange and potable water for Bulga and Milbrodale certainly tick all of those boxes."
Mr Repacholi said it was important to work with all levels of Government in delivering for the community.
"It was important for Kristy and I to hear first-hand from our Councils about the issues they are facing with delivering for their communities," he said.
"Singleton Council has had more than its fair share of natural disasters in the last 12 months and the Federal Government is also keen to hear from all Councils about how we can better work with them on rebuilding and future proofing community assets."
Cr Moore said the Minister's visit reaffirmed Ms McBain's commitment to local government and the ongoing importance of the Singleton Advocacy Agenda and Infrastructure Agenda.
"It's great that the Minister and Mr Repacholi have shown a keen interest in what matters to Singleton and the Hunter more broadly, and I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship to achieve the best outcomes for our community," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
