The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain visited Singleton and talked with Council about its priorities for the future

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just as Liddell power station generated its last megawatt of electricity, marking a significant change in the economic and industrial landscape of our region, Singleton Council met with a Federal Minister to outline what they require during this period of transition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.