It was a birthday celebration to be proud of for the volunteers from Singleton Cancer Appeal as they signed off on their first year of operating Dolly's Charity Shop in George Street.
Committee members and volunteers were assisted in the birthday party at the shop by the Singleton Men's Shed who manned the bbq and cheered on everyone who has worked so hard to achieve this milestone.
Among the special guests was the shop's founder Gary Holland who along with Singleton Cancer Appeal 'general' Kay Sullivan cutting the cake.
Funds raised from the shop goes towards assisting the local community when it comes to cancer whether that be financial support or refurbishment of care rooms at the Singleton Hospital.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
