The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Cancer Appeal celebrated their first birthday as the owners of Dolly's Charity Shop in George Street with a bbq and pink birthday cake

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a birthday celebration to be proud of for the volunteers from Singleton Cancer Appeal as they signed off on their first year of operating Dolly's Charity Shop in George Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.