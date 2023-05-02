Liddell power station represented more, much more than the electricity produced from its coal fired turbines.
Affectionately known by the plant's workers as 'Lady Liddell' the 52 year old icon of the Upper Hunter was symbolic of the industrial transformation of the region that began in 1970s and with its closure on April 28 it comes to represent the start of another transition for the region.
Liddell's construction and commissioning brought new workers to the Upper Hunter and the power station provided well paid reliable, skilled jobs.
The day after it officially closed many former workers and their families gathered on the lawn in front of Liddell for a celebration of an era when coal-fired power ruled supreme.
Among those present was Ken Thornton who worked as a controller at the station from the mid 1970s until he moved to Earing power station at Lake Macquarie.
Mr Thornton has written a history on the Liddell power station and it was officially launched on the weekend. It is titled 'Liddell a technical and social history'. It is a self published work with AGL printing the book.
Like so much about Liddell he said a big part of the book is about the workers and he interviewed 60 former employees for the publication.
"Their comments were dominated by the comradeship among the workforce," he said.
"Often we can concentrate on the industrial scale of the station and what it did. But really it is all about the people who made that happen."
This human aspect of the power station's existence was something readily on display during the plant's final operational hours.
Mr Thornton did his electrical apprenticeship at another iconic site that has since closed, the BHP steelworks in Newcastle.
He always had a love of history which saw eventually undertake a degree at Newcastle University and then attain a PhD on the history of electricity generation in NSW.
His next project is a history of the Earing power station.
He is currently working at Earing sorting through a large volume of documents some of which will be of great assistance for his book on the power station.
