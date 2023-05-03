Saturday, 29 April 2023
SATURDAY COMP - PAR
Field: 37
Grades A Mark Moylan 0
Grades A Lee Hunt 0
Grades B Robert Hale 2
Grades B Benjamin Porter 0
Grades C Lee Jackson 2
Grades C Richard Crooks 1
NTP 2/11 Chris Zawirski 369cm
NTP 4 Andrew McGovern 190cm
NTP 9/18 Robert Hale 357cm
NTP 13 Lee Hunt 305cm
Balls 11 Distributed down to score: -3
Pro's NTP 18th - Mark Moylan 800cm = $58 Proshop Voucher
Saturday's Par Event proved to be quite a challenge for everyone with a plus two score the best of any grade.
Mark Moylan, returning from a recent operation and recovery, won A Grade with his square par score, on a countback from the Vets Captain, Lee Hunt who also won the nearest the pin on the difficult 13th.
Lee played very well as he defeated former Club Champion, Cameron Johanson, in the Singles Knockout. Bobby Hale, enjoying his new clubs, won B Grade with an excellent plus two score, with Benny Porter runner up two strokes back.
Lee Jackson won C Grade with his plus two score which was good enough for him to defeat former Club Captain, Murray Johanson, in the Singles Knockout.
Club President, Richard Crooks finished runner up in C Grade with his plus one score. The shot of the day belonged to Andrew McGovern on the 4th whilst the Pro's Pin was won by Mark Moylan, which finished an excellent day for him.
A -3 score was needed to win a ball. Next week's event is the Monthly Medal sponsored by Hunter Valley Mortgage Choice.
