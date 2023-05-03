It was a very emotional day Friday, April 28 for employees at Liddell power station as the last unit was shut down marking an end to 52 years of coal powered generation.
The following day many former workers and their families gathered on the lawn in front of Liddell for a celebration of an era when coal-fired power rules supreme.
Among those present was Ken Thornton who worked as a controller at the station from the mid 1970s until he moved to Earing power station at Lake Macquarie.
Mr Thornton has written a history on the Liddell power station and it was officially launched on the weekend. It is titled 'Liddell a technical and social history'. It is a self published work with AGL printing the book.
Like so much about Liddell he said a big part of the book was about the people, he interviewed 60 former employees for the publication.
"Their comments were dominated by the comradeship among the workforce," he said.
Something readily on display during the plant's final operational hours.
Mr Thornton did his electrical apprenticeship at another iconic site that was closed the BHP steelworks.
He always had a love of history which saw eventually undertake a degree at Newcastle University and then attain a PhD on the history of electricity generation in NSW.
His next project is a history of Earing power station.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.