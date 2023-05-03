As Broke prepares for one of its biggest weekend's the community will be celebrating the news it has been named as a finalist in NSW's Top Tourism Town Awards for a third year running.
Almost a year after being devastated by major flooding the village will be hosting A Little Bit of Broke.
In its 18th incarnation, this much loved multi venue festival style weekend, complete with new offerings and experiences, will run over three days from Friday to Sunday May 5-7.
The program is bigger and better than ever before with 14 locations on the map each offering a multitude of tastings and experiences, there's a whole lot to see and do in Broke next weekend.
Transport both to and within the region has been added this year, making it accessible from Newcastle, Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton and surrounds. Just head to rovercoaches.com.au for the timetable and tickets. Or head to Broke on Friday or Saturday and take the hop on hop off shuttle which circles both Wollombi and Milbrodale Road precincts both days.
The burgeoning food and wine hub, nestled in the foothills of the Brokenback Mountain range in Hunter Valley wine country and just two hours drive from Sydney, boasts history and heritage, arts and culture, food and wine experiences and country charm.
Commenting on Broke's tourism success Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said it was the community spirit that made Broke such a popular destination.
"If you've ever been to Broke, you would have experienced first-hand the amazing food and wine scene on the Broke Fordwich Wine Trail, which is brimming with passionate local operators, artisans and producers," she said.
"Broke really is an authentic country experience not to be missed - which is why we need everyone to jump online to vote for Broke as NSW's Top Tourism Town (population 1,500).
"Broke is just 15 minutes' drive west from Pokolbin, but it's the road less travelled and it's all the better for it. It's less commercial, more authentic and driven by makers passionate about provenance.
"To be acknowledged as a finalist for the third-year running is a testament to the passion, authenticity, and love that our local family-owned businesses, makers, and community share with visitor to the stunning village of Broke."
Despite natural disasters and COVID lockdowns, visitor expenditure in Broke increased by over 23% in 2021.
Cr Moore said everyone should take the opportunity to discover boutique wineries, cellar doors, renowned restaurants, and luxurious getaways in the delightful village, minus the crowds.
"After being impacted by bushfires, major flooding not to mention the coronavirus pandemic, Broke has proven to be a pillar of resilience because of the spirit of it's incredible community," she said.
"I urge everyone to jump online and cast a vote for Broke so we take out top honours, and better yet, take a trip to Broke to see for yourself what all the fuss is all about."
The NSW Top Tourism Town Awards celebrate our state's diverse and outstanding regional destinations. The Awards provide communities, business chambers, visitor centres and local governments the opportunity to showcase how their town encourages tourism development, increases visitation and drives the visitor economy for our state.
To cast your vote, visit https://www.businessnsw.com/events/top-tourism-town-awards-2023-nsw/broke-finalist
Voting closes on Friday 12 May 2023 at 5pm.
