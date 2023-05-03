The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

The community run Singleton Heights Pre-school has bought their site at 16 Dorsman Drive from Singleton Council

Updated May 4 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Singleton Heights Pre-school continues to chart its own path following the purchase of its site on Dorsman Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.