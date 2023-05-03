Singleton Heights Pre-school continues to chart its own path following the purchase of its site on Dorsman Drive.
The land sale is now complete, heralding a new era for the community run centre and the conclusion of a planning proposal process that allows the centre to own the site on which it stands.
Singleton Council has been involved in discussions with Singleton Heights Preschool Inc about the purchase of the land at 16 Dorsman Drive, Singleton Heights, following on from a long-term lease agreement that was due to end in November 2033.
Council resolved to support a Planning Proposal to reclassify part of the lot from Community Land to Operational to enable the sale, which then launched a plan of subdivision to complete the process.
The finalisation of the sale to Singleton Heights Preschool officially took place this week.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said the sale allowed the organisation to have full control over the future development of their facility and provided an injection of resources to benefit the community.
"Singleton Heights Preschool is an important community facility, not only providing care and guidance for some of our littlest residents, but also supporting families in Singleton Heights through a range of programs," she said.
"The land sale has been a lengthy and complicated process, and I thank the Centre and the neighbouring property owners for their patience as we worked through each phase.
"I'm very pleased to celebrate the settlement of the sale with staff and families and look forward to what's to come in the next chapter for everyone who is part of Singleton Heights Preschool."
Neisha Dean, Director of Singleton Heights Preschool said it was a momentous day.
"The Preschool has been committed to the purchase of the land on which the Preschool sits, ensuring that this amazing community resource will continue to support the children and families in our community for many years to come," she said.
"We are proud of our facility, which has evolved over decades and we have plans to continually improve our environment and community partnerships in the future."
