Motorists are advised load restrictions will be in place on the Bulga Bridge on the Putty Road at Bulga Monday May 8 as essential maintenance work is undertaken.
From Monday, the bridge will be restricted to light vehicles up to 4.5 tonnes.
A detour for heavy vehicles and vehicles towing trailers or horse floats will be in place via Broke Road for motorists traveling from north-east and Milbrodale Road for motorists traveling from the south west.
The detour is expected to add around 30 minutes to motorists' journeys.
The bridge will remain open for school buses under a special permit.
Work is continuing to be carried out between 6am and 5pm on weekdays while some Saturday shifts will also be required between 8am and 1pm.
We expect to remove the load restriction on the bridge in early July 2023 on completion of the initial repairs.
Work would then be ongoing replacing piers which is scheduled to be complete toward the end of the year.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
