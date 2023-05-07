The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Repairs are now underway on the Bulga Bridge on Putty Road at Bulga and a load restriction of 4.5 tonnes is now in place

Updated May 8 2023 - 10:31am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulga Bridge -load restrictions currently in place
Bulga Bridge -load restrictions currently in place

Motorists are advised load restrictions will be in place on the Bulga Bridge on the Putty Road at Bulga Monday May 8 as essential maintenance work is undertaken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.