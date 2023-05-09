A young Tongan soldier has successfully completed a challenging infantry course with the Australian Army, and now has big plans for his future.
Private Barnabas Koloamatangi, a 25-year-old soldier from Kofo'ou, has graduated from the Royal Australian Corps of Infantry Initial Employment Course at the School of Infantry.
Working alongside Australian infantry soldiers for 15 weeks, Private Koloamatangi learned a range of military skills such as living in the field, working as a team, tactics, first aid and weapons training.
Private Kolomantangi said he found the training challenging but enjoyable.
"I've gained a lot of experiences and valuable skills," Private Kolomantangi said.
"I really enjoyed the combat shooting; it was one of the best things we did."
Private Kolomantangi enlisted in 2019 and joined the Tongan Royal Guards.
Initially joining the military for the "opportunities and challenges", Private Kolomantangi has exciting plans for his future military career.
"I plan to go back to Australia to do the officer course at the Royal Military College at Duntroon in Canberra," he said.
"This course has been a great experience to help me get there and become familiar with the weapons and tactics I'll need to know, and help me improve my English.
"I can't wait to come back."
While Private Kolomantangi lost both of his parents at a young age, he was sure his seven siblings and community would be proud of his achievement.
"It's a great feeling," he said.
"They'll be super excited, and I imagine they'll have many questions. I don't know if I'll be able to answer, there'll be so many."
Singleton's School of Infantry Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Richard Thapthimthong said Private Koloamatangi performed exceptionally well.
"Soldiers from His Majesty's Armed Forces of Tonga always do really well when they come and train with us at the School of Infantry," Lt Col Thapthimthong said.
"Private Koloamatangi was no exception. We look forward to working with him again and wish him every success in his military career."
