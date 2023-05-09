For the first time since Amber-Joy Poulton first brought 'her version of 'Coal Miner's Daughter' to the stage back in 2017 she will be bringing the show to the home of coal mining Singleton.
The musical that celebrates the life of The First Queen Of Country Music - Miss Loretta Lynn will be staged at Singleton's Civic Centre on Friday, October 27.
"We are so thrilled to bring Coal Miner's Daughter, celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn to Singleton. It seems only fitting after visiting some of the biggest city's and towns in Australia that we bring it to one of the most historical coal mining towns in Australia," said Ms Poulton who is now not only starring in teh show but also managing and promoting the musical.
"Singleton will love the songs and antedotes of one of country music's most beloved female artists who blazed a trail for women like me to perform on stage. She was a cheeky, risque woman who didn't mind ruffling the feathers of the music industry, which I love".
"Her songs are terribly funny but also at times disturbingly honest with titles like, "don't come home a'drinkin with loving on your mind" & "you ain't woman enough to take my man", right through to "miss being a Mrs" when her husband passed away. It really is a roller coaster of emotions & of course we let the songs speak for themselves".
Coal Miner's Daughter includes 'friends' Lizzie Moore as Patsy Cline and Denis Surmon as Conway Twitty accompanied by The Holy Men, in this musical tribute to three legends in country music.
Weaving anecdotes and comedy through a traditional and contemporary catalogue of hits, including 'Coal Miner's Daughter', 'Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' With Lovin' On Your Mind', 'I Fall To Pieces', 'You Ain't Woman Enough To Take My Man', 'Crazy', 'Silver Threads & Golden Needles', 'Walkin' After Midnight', 'You're Lookin' At Country', 'One's On The Way', 'Stand By Your Man', 'After The Fire Is Gone' & more, this is a show not to be missed and with the recent passing of the great Loretta Lynn, there is no better time to celebrate her music.
"A champion of women's rights, a mother of six, a lifetime of chart-topping hits - some deemed too risqué for commercial radio - Loretta blazed a trail for country singer/songwriters like me" said Ms Poulton.
