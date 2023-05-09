The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

The musical that celebrates the life of The First Queen Of Country Music - Miss Loretta Lynn will be staged at Singleton's Civic Centre on Friday, October 27

Updated May 9 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time since Amber-Joy Poulton first brought 'her version of 'Coal Miner's Daughter' to the stage back in 2017 she will be bringing the show to the home of coal mining Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.