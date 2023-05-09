Weaving anecdotes and comedy through a traditional and contemporary catalogue of hits, including 'Coal Miner's Daughter', 'Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' With Lovin' On Your Mind', 'I Fall To Pieces', 'You Ain't Woman Enough To Take My Man', 'Crazy', 'Silver Threads & Golden Needles', 'Walkin' After Midnight', 'You're Lookin' At Country', 'One's On The Way', 'Stand By Your Man', 'After The Fire Is Gone' & more, this is a show not to be missed and with the recent passing of the great Loretta Lynn, there is no better time to celebrate her music.