Novaskill, Singleton will be delivering Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training in the region during June.
Novaskill, Branch Manager, Kelly Cooper says that Novaskill, company wide has a strong commitment to assist the communities it works with and the delivery of MHFA is an integral part of that commitment.
Ms Cooper said that 'as the dust settles on Covid' our links within the community, developed over the last 40 years of operation, is signifying, that business and community leaders are developing a greater awareness of mental illness and of the short and long term effects if it remains untreated.
The MHFA course is one of the ways that Novaskill is stepping up and providing assistance.
The course to be held over two days 21 and 22 June will be delivered by former North Sydney and Penrith winger, Andrew Simons. Andrews' recent appointment as MHFA Program Manager for Novaskill will see him roll out MHFA training across all Novaskill branches.
Mr Simons, whose career has included stints in Government, Private and Not for Profit sectors said he was drawn to the delivery of MHFA Training as it offers evidence based training that provides the participant with practical skills that can be immediately utilised.
"Over any number of years I have seen work colleagues, friends and team mates, suffering from mental illness and the unfortunate thing is that I did not have the skills or knowledge to either recognise or support them," he said.
"I feel very fortunate that I am now in a position to be able pass on that knowledge and experience and to play a positive role in raising community awareness around this very important issue."
Further information can be obtained by contacting Andrew Simons on 0488 576 657 or registering your interest through brittneyn@novaskill.edu.au.
