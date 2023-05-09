The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Novaskill, Singleton will be delivering Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training in the region during June

Updated May 9 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Novaskill, Singleton will be delivering Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training in the region during June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.