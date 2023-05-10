Among the livestock exhibits at this year's Tocal Field Days at Paterson were a pen of dairy breed goats who were enjoying the autumn weather and the interest from passers-by.
The goats are owned by Karissa MacGregor, who established her business, Hunter Valley Goat Hire in late 2021.
Based at Mount Vincent near Cessnock Karissa is not only a goat enthusiast but someone who can see an opportunity to utilise the goat's natural instincts to munch away on most vegetable matter to create a niche agricultural business.
She describes her business on social media as 'Goat hire for all occasions. Ecologically agreeable land clearing by nature's bulldozers!'.
Apart from the ecological advantages of using goats to control weeds Karissa sources her herd from local goat dairies hand rearing the male offspring.
"I adopt the boys from the dairies and hand rear them at my property so they are well used to being handled and working with me," she said.
"Their welfare is the most important part of the operation and because we are always learning about how best to utilise their skills we are just undertaking work, at this stage, within a 30 minute radius of our home base.
"And even with that restriction we have been busy and they do a fantastic job."
Karissa became interested in this work as she contemplated a new career.
"I am a nurse and thought what could I do instead," she joked while holding onto one of the kids.
"So far I have really enjoyed the whole experience giving the boys a great life managing vegetation. Good for me, good for them and good for the environment."
The goats not only reduce the need for herbicides and land clearing but they can also work in difficult terrain where a tractor or spraying could be difficult.
Coastal lantana, olives and blackberries can all be chewed down by the goats.
"They not only eat the plants, they trample the ground and fertilse the soil all at once in their electric fenced pens," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
