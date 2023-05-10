The Singleton Argus
St Josephs High School and St Catherine's Catholic School cattle teams enjoyed great success at this week's Wingham Beef Week

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
Updated May 11 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:46am
Reserve Champion Steer from Saint Josephs Aberdeen a Limousin x Angus entry that was reserve champion heavyweight. Pictures supplied.
St Catherine's Catholic College champions bred by Badior Beef.
Breeder Neil Nelson, Singleton with the Limousin steer exhibited by St Josephs High School Aberdeen.
Wingham Beef Week St Joseph High School Aberdeen student Caylie went on to be awarded Supreme Champion Parader of the show from 450 entrants.
Wingham showground was a hive of activity for the staging of the 36th Wingham Beef Week.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

