Wingham showground was a hive of activity for the staging of the 36th Wingham Beef Week.
Paraders, led steers competitions and junior judging took centre stage in front of a large crowd of industry representatives and hundreds of school students.
A highlight once again was the led steer competition which this year was won by the heavyweight champion a Limousin entry exhibited by the Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth.
Runner-up to this steer in his class and also reserve champion heavyweight steer was the overall reserve champion on the hoof another Limousin entry from St Josephs High School, Aberdeen. This steer was bred by Neil Nelson, Singleton, who has supplied St Joey's with their champion steers at this event for the past three years.
St Catherine's Catholic College, Singleton, exhibited the lightweight champion a Speckle Park x Limousin and the middle lightweight champion a Limousin both bred by Ross Badior, Badior Beef. He is also a longtime supporter of St Cath's cattle team.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.