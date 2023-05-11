Champion Broodmare was Circular (Street Cry) bred and owned by Godolphin Aus. CIRCULAR is the Dam of multiple stakes winning colt Cylinder having two Group 2 wins as a 2-year-old as well as running second to Shinzo in the Group 1 Golden Slipper Stakes. She is also, the Dam of MVRC Group 3 Typhoon Tracey Stakes winning filly Parsail.