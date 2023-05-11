One of the highlights of the Scone Horse Festival is Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders Association's (HBTA) annual presentation night where 300 industry leaders, clients, and supporters recognised the Hunter's elite equine athletes and celebrated the achievements of remarkable people in local industry.
Champion Sire was I am Invincible standing at Yarraman Park. HTBA Champion First Season Sire in 2014 and Champion Sire in 2021, I am Invincible was a brilliant sprinter and champion racehorse.
His progeny for the season include Group 1 winners In Secret and Imperatriz, as well as 22 other individual stakes winners helping the stallion to rake up 386 points on the premiership leader board.
Champion Racehorse was Anamoe bred and owned by Godolphin Aus. Son of Street Boss (USA) out of the mare Anamato (Redoute's Choice). Winner of the HTBA Champion 2-year-old in 2021, Anamoe won six Group 1 races during the current season.
Champion 2-year-old Racehorse was Shinzo, son of Snitzel out of the mare Samaready. Shinzo was a brilliant winner of the Group 1 winner of ATC Golden Slipper as well as the Group 3 ATC Pago Pago Stakes and was bred at Coolmore by Katom.
Champion 3-year-old Racehorse was Giga Kick. Son of Scissor Kick out of the mare Rekindled Applause. Winner of the Group 1 ATC All Aged Stakes, the Group2 VRC Danehill Stakes, the Group 3 MRC Vain Stakes and notably the ATC $15 million dollar The Everest. Giga Kick was bred at Arrowfield by GSA Bloodstock Pty Ltd.
Champion Broodmare was Circular (Street Cry) bred and owned by Godolphin Aus. CIRCULAR is the Dam of multiple stakes winning colt Cylinder having two Group 2 wins as a 2-year-old as well as running second to Shinzo in the Group 1 Golden Slipper Stakes. She is also, the Dam of MVRC Group 3 Typhoon Tracey Stakes winning filly Parsail.
Harry Angel was awarded 2023 HTBA Champion First Season Sire. Standing at Darley Kelvinside, the son of Dark Angel (IRE) out of the mare Beatrix Potter (IRE). Harry Angel's first crop of 2-year-olds feature three individual stakes winners including Arkansaw Kid, Tom Kitten and Stretan Angel. His first season progeny have given him a premiership points rating of 22 to take home this year's title.
