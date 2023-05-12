The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Better health outcomes, education opportunities top priority list at CWA's State Conference in Bathurst

Updated May 12 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA of NSW annual conference held in Bathurst. Picture supplied.
CWA of NSW annual conference held in Bathurst. Picture supplied.

Improving health services for rural and regional communities was a major focus of this year's Country Women's Association annual meeting held in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.