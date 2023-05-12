Improving health services for rural and regional communities was a major focus of this year's Country Women's Association annual meeting held in Bathurst.
"Access to quality health care remains a particular focus with multiple motions highlighting ongoing inadequacies in this area for rural and regional NSW and as an association we are committed to keep pushing governments at all levels for urgent support and improvements," said state president Joy Beames.
About 600 members attended this year's conference which called for a boost to the ranks of overseas nurses to help alleviate shortages in rural and regional areas and dedicated palliative care units in all regional NSW hospitals.
Motions carried at this year's conference include:
"The motions endorsed at the conference will now be taken forward and form the basis of our lobbying efforts in the immediate future, supported by the strength of our more than 8000 members who work so hard to initiate more equitable outcomes for those who reside outside our major cities in rural and regional NSW," Ms Beames said.
