Calling for mandatory life sentences for those who kill law enforcement officers and frontline emergency and health workers, and a review and strengthening of policies and procedures to increase their personal safety - Motion of Urgency (Coffs Harbour Branch)

The need to increase federal government funding to support the expansion and offerings of the Regional University Centre network and the ongoing operations of current RUCs - Motion of Urgency (Broken Hill Branch and Cooma Branch)

Cessation of the advertising of online betting platforms and mobile phone apps by online wagering companies, particularly during TV coverage of sporting events - Motion of Urgency (Eurongilly Branch)

That in the event of flooding or natural disasters, entry to and clearing out of a building or home must be carried out with permission of the owner or their authorised representative - Motion of Urgency, (Eugowra Branch);

Advocating for the NSW Government to rescind its decision to establish waste-to-energy incinerators in NSW and immediately introduce technologies and programs that seek to reduce waste, using methods that minimise greenhouse gas emissions - Motion of Urgency (Tabulam Branch)

The need for coordinated and urgent action by state and federal governments to address the national housing crisis facing women - (Nowra Branch)

Advocating for the sponsorship of international nurses to work in regional and remote areas of NSW and to be supported while they undertake their AHPRA registration - (Broken Hill Branch)

Advocating for dedicated palliative care units in all regional NSW hospitals - (Collie Branch)

Compulsory basic first-aid training for learner drivers - (Goulburn Evening branch)

Mandating a state-wide pet cat curfew across the state - (Agricultural and Environmental Committee)

Strengthening legislation around the protection of koala habitat - (Lismore Branch)

Urging the federal government to adopt the recommendations relating to dental and oral care arising from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety - (Uranquinty Evening Branch)