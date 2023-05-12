The Singleton Argus
Changed traffic conditions on New England Highway, Singleton

Updated May 12 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:55pm
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week at two locations along the New England Highway at Singleton to carry out geotechnical investigations.

