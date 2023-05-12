Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week at two locations along the New England Highway at Singleton to carry out geotechnical investigations.
A portable beam truck is being used to investigate the current road condition to inform the design of the Singleton Bypass project.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work is being carried from 6pm to 5am between Monday 15 and Friday 26 May.
The work is expected to be completed in four shifts, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
