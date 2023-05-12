The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Open Day on Saturday, 13 May from 10:00am till 2:00pm

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the demonstration held at a previous open day in Singleton. Picture supplied.
One of the demonstration held at a previous open day in Singleton. Picture supplied.
Singleton's vintage fire truck takes centre stage in Pitt Street at a previous open day. Picture supplied.
Singleton's vintage fire truck takes centre stage in Pitt Street at a previous open day. Picture supplied.
Fire and Rescue open day May 13
Fire and Rescue open day May 13

Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Open Day on Saturday, 13 May 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.