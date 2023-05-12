Fire and Rescue open day May 13

Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Open Day on Saturday, 13 May 2023.
Singleton Fire and Rescue station in Pitt Street will be open to the public from 10:00am to 2:00pm to showcase FRNSW's broad capabilities.
Children will be able to see a fire truck, demonstrations and firefighting equipment whilst the grown-ups will be able to find out more about home fire safety.
Always popular on the day is Singleton's vintage fire truck best known locally for its Christmas Lolly Run.
FRNSW Open Day is a COVID-19 safe event and firefighters may have to respond to incidents at anytime. Please follow instructions at each location.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.