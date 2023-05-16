In a move that bewildered affected landholders Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has called on the NSW Labor government to hold an inquiry into the valuation issues experienced at Singleton.
Mr Layzell used the opening session of the NSW Parliament to put concerns about compulsory land acquisitions for the Singleton Bypass.
But according to one of those affected landholders, Chris McNamara, the local member failed to raise the same concerns when his party was in government.
"Mr Layzell was elected in May 2021 and he never once since that time supported us in our campaign for a fair and just price for our properties," he said.
"In fact the Coalition government was in power for more than a decade so they had plenty of time to solve these issues and they completely failed."
Mr McNamara owns the only remaining commercial vegetable farm in the Upper Hunter. He and his father Mick, not only grow vegetables on their Hunter River property, they also operate a market stall as the farm fronts the Putty Road.
The bypass will not only see the McNamara's lose their farm which contains metres of rich alluvial soils they also lose a significant part of their farm income with the loss of the farm stall.
"We simply want a fair price for the loss of the farm that included compensation for the loss of our livelihoods," Mr McNamara said.
"Where do we find another property like we have here with that roadside access to sell our produce."
Given the continuing wrangling over the land acquisitions Mr McNamara, who expected the sale to be finalised earlier this year, did not plant any winter vegetables.
Unfortunately mediation has not been concluded between themselves and Transport for NSW with another meeting to take place at the end of June.
"I decided to plant some beetroot last week because looking at the farm sitting there being unproductive was depressing. I have a coolroom with seed potatoes which could have been planted given the stalemate in negotiations," he said.
"Winter is our most productive time on the farm and this whole process means we won't get that income."
Mr Layzell in his speech called on the new Government, to make the changes to the Just Terms Compensation Act as it promised during the recent State Election.
Five landholders and Singleton Council are yet to agree to the sale price offered for the land Transport for NSW needs to build this $700 million infrastructure project.
"As I have said previously, I accept the process appears to have failed the remaining residents who operate farming and agricultural businesses on their properties and they deserve answers about a valuation process which produced the compensation offered to them," Mr Layzell said.
"Labor used the NSW Election to promise that it would make the system fairer, so I challenge the Government to make the Singleton Bypass residents a priority and deliver a prompt assessment of the valuations offered by the existing process."
Commenting on Mr Layzell's call for action, newly appointed NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads,Jenny Aitchison said she had reached out to all sitting MPs for their views on this matter but to date had heard nothing back from the member for Upper Hunter.
"I want to work with everyone in parliament to develop a legislative system for compulsory land acquisition because the current one does not work as the affected Singleton landholders can attest," she said.
But she found Mr Layzell's call for another inquiry a cynical approach.
"He did not support the affected landholders in Singleton when his party was in government and he has failed to respond to my office's approach on the matter but suddenly its now top of his list of priorities - well unlike the local member, we will as a government, take those landholders concerns seriously," she said.
"The last thing we need is another inquiry - we already have the information from the previous inquiry and we will be reviewing the Just Terms Act.
"This act covers various departments and affects landholders across the state but our aim is to ensure people are treated with respect and dignity. We know we need these types of infrastructure projects but they should not be built off the backs of people who then have no capacity to rebuild their lives."
On the current state of negotiations between Transport for NSW and Singleton Council on their impacted property Justin Fitzpatrick - Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services Group said Council is working with the Valuer General on the value determination for Council's property, including the Water Works Lane Depot land, impacted by the Singleton Bypass project.
"The Valuer General has provided a preliminary assessment report, which provided an amount for disturbance which was greater than what was originally provided in the offer from Transport for NSW," he said
"Council is committed to advocate on behalf of our community on this issue, and has provided feedback on this assessment to the Valuer General.
"The final Valuer General compensation determination is imminent".
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.