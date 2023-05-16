The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

In a move that bewildered affected landholders Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has called on the NSW Labor government to hold an inquiry into the valuation issues experienced at Singleton

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Hatch and Chris McNamara, whose farms are to be compulsory acquired for the Singleton bypass, voice their anger to the entire process which they describe as one designed to wear them down until they give up leaving them financially disadvantaged.
Bec Hatch and Chris McNamara, whose farms are to be compulsory acquired for the Singleton bypass, voice their anger to the entire process which they describe as one designed to wear them down until they give up leaving them financially disadvantaged.

In a move that bewildered affected landholders Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has called on the NSW Labor government to hold an inquiry into the valuation issues experienced at Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.