Thousands of people are buzzing after fire performers, hearty food and live entertainment burnt up Singleton Town Centre with the return of Firelight on Saturday evening, heating up the community and the local economy.
This year's event followed on from the highly successful Firelight events held in previous years. While the 2022 event was held over a week with lighting events held in Bailey Union Park with a firelight walk this year was a one night celebration.
John Street was transformed for the evening as it became a pedestrian only thoroughfare with the laneways also closed to only foot traffic.
In ideal weather conditions, with a beautiful, still but not too cold autumn night, the street performers could display their talents to the max.
Apart from the 'fire' displays and lighting there was plenty to entertain the younger folk and lots of tasty tucker on offer.
Singleton Council, who organised and staged the event, estimated around 8,000 people converged on John Street for the free annual after-dark event.
Mayor of Singleton Councillor Sue Moore said people came from near and far to experience the packed program of entertainment and hoped to hear more feedback on the event.
"We're absolutely thrilled at the community's response to Firelight, with people flocking in their thousands to experience an amazing evening that showcased the vibrancy and creativity of the Singleton area," she said.
"Our annual homage to cooler temperatures is always very popular and it's wonderful to see how uplifting the event was.
"There was truly something for everyone with the night ablaze with dazzling fire performers, live music and stacks of entertainment, and of course food trucks and the Hunter Valley Laneway Bar.
"We're really pleased with the ongoing response we get to all our signature events from locals and visitors alike, and Firelight is just another great way to discover a whole new side of what Singleton has to offer.
"If you attended the event, I encourage you to jump online onto Council's Facebook page and follow the link to our survey, where you can provide feedback on your experience on the night and what you'd like to see at Firelight 2024."
