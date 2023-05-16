The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Federal government to invest $236 million over 10 years to establish a national flood warning network

Updated May 17 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Federal Labor Government will invest $236 million over 10 years to establish a national, reliable flood warning network a decision supported by the Coalition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.