The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Looking to start a career in the mining industry? This week Glencore has kicked off its 2024 apprentice recruitment program

Updated May 17 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week mining giant Glencore's 2024 apprenticeship recruitment programs kick off with the company proud to have welcomed almost 800 apprentices into the coal and minerals sector in the past four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.