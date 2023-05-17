Youth Development League soccer

Singleton Strikers YDL teams headed to the coast against top of the table Belswans at Blacksmith Oval on Saturday with all grades playing.
Under 13s
Started off a 50/50 game played in both half's our boys were competitive until the start of the second half, when we could not sustain the intensity that was needed for this game.
A day that saw the last game for at leasr two years for Max Wrigley. Big send off for the captain of the team . Cakes flowers for the Mum Vikki our manager and youth coordinator. He has played since u/6s and loves his football was sad for all, we did everything we could to make it a special day to remember for the young lad .
Under 14s
Was a day for Dan Cope, we needed a goalie as our 14s is injured and Dan offered and had one training session in the week and what a game he had the players stepped up a level as well from his strength in the goal box.
The man of match and player of week had to go to Dan, last time we played Belswans it was 11 nil. This game with Dan as goalie, it scoreless for 35 mins and only three were scored goals. Dan stood up and stopped that and our girls and boys matched them all game. Our captain Harrison McCarthy was loud as he worked on driving the players on the field .
Was a great game to watch , the players are slowly starting to rise to another level, and everyone is proud of them.
Under 15s
Not the result we wanted with a hard game from start to finish for the players. We went into sheds 5 nil and not feeling confident about the second half . After halftime there was a mental change that was needed for all involved and the players only let in two goals second half . First time played them 11-1 so was impressive turn around second half.
Under 16s
Was an unlucky day for the players as they certainly played to the tempo just the scoreline didn't show it. We matched them for tempo and I believe a win is coming for this team .
Jason our goalie outstanding as always, played two games in a row as he has for last six weeks and two under 15 players backed up for the team. Sam Lambley was soild as always and Lachlan Carter is starting to become a regular backing up for16s. Great team spirt showed by the boys/girls of this team at every training and game putting in the hard yards never complaining, they will improve and the results will change for this team .
Under 18s
What a privilege it was to be at the U18's game today. I was quite nervous fronting up to the game knowing we only had four players from the team and, were making up numbers from U15s and U16s teams that had already played their games today. Belmont Swansea are comfortably taking top position on the ladder and are a very talented, well drilled outfit.
For those players who could not make the game today, rest assured knowing that the U18 playing strip was worn with great reverence and respect by the U15s and U16s.
With nothing to lose, the players executed the club's playing style incredibly well, with no panic and no reserves.
Caleb Bennett was superb in the goals, saving a penalty shot that would have ripped a hole in the Titanic. Luc Bates and Thomas Pearce held the back line like junkyard dogs with Thomas executing the most beautiful slide tackle that dropped jaws around the park. Lochlan Gruber somehow managed to be everywhere all at once, frustrating the opposition's gameplay.
It wasn't until the 60th minute that the nil all deadlock was broken after relentless attack by Belmont Swansea and the desperate defence from our team. Final score 2-0.
Not a win but Singleton Strikers were in the arena, daring greatly!
Thank-you Under 15s and Under 16s!.
We take on Cessnock this Saturday for 18s at Howe Park 11am kick off then reserve and then first grade
For the U13 and U14 and U15s play at Howe Park Sunday, 9am kick for 13s
We hope to take three points again against Cessnock this weekend and win the local Hunter Valley derby in youth land.
Stephen Gruber
Singleton/Upper Hunter technical director
