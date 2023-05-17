Youth Development League soccer

Jason our goalie outstanding as always, played two games in a row as he has for last six weeks and two under 15 players backed up for the team. Sam Lambley was soild as always and Lachlan Carter is starting to become a regular backing up for16s. Great team spirt showed by the boys/girls of this team at every training and game putting in the hard yards never complaining, they will improve and the results will change for this team .