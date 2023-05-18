Blooms The Chemist's Singleton Heights store has raised $1,666 for Make-A-Wish Australia - the children's charity that is changing lives one wish at a time.
Blooms The Chemist's Pharmacists, team members, and support office staff took part in the 'Wear It Blue To Make Wishes Come True' campaign, raising much-needed funds and awareness for Make-A-Wish Australia.
The money raised in Singleton and across the Blooms The Chemist network is crucial to helping grant the wishes of the over 900 critically ill children currently on their Wish Journey.
"Our pharmacies not only offer exceptional healthcare services and expert care in their local communities, but they also connect with our customers and collectively come together to support important charitable causes like this. We're a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Australia to assist them in being able to ensure more sick children's wishes come true," says Emmanuel Vavoulas, CEO, Blooms The Chemist.
