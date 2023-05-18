The Singleton Argus
Updated May 18 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:10pm
Blooms The Chemist's Singleton Heights. Picture supplied.
Blooms The Chemist's Singleton Heights store has raised $1,666 for Make-A-Wish Australia - the children's charity that is changing lives one wish at a time.

