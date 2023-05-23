What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Auto Festival
Singleton High School, York Street, Saturday, 27 May, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
A family day run by The Special Education Unit at Singleton High School. All money raised goes directly to purchase resources for their diverse needs. Gold coin per person on entry or $10 per vehicle for entry of your vehicle for the car show.
Singleton Community Garden - Social Gardening Sunday
Singleton Community Garden 46 Bathurst Street Sunday May 28 9:00am
There is always something to be done to chat to. Pull weeds, prune, mulch, plant, pick play with worms, learn how to compost - there is no such things as brown thumbs! Everyone is welcome especially kids.
Smoke in Broke
June long weekend
McNamara Park, Broke
Smoke in Broke BBQ Festival is back and will be celebrating friends, family, music, BBQ, beer wine and more again on the June Long Weekend.
We're back for another great weekend in 2023! We look forward to bringing you a fantastic weekend of BBQ, Beer, Wine, Markets, Community, Live Music, Demos, Tastings, and more!
Tickets are selling fast so dont miss out! Get your tickets below!
Merriwa Festival of the Fleeces
June 9-11: Merriwa CBD.
On Saturday the main street and surrounding area comes alive with rides, market stalls, street entertainers and much more. 12PM Saturday. The grand parade makes its way along Bettington Street, led by the famous running of the sheep. 1PM Saturday. The Dog High Jump is sure to entertain. Don't miss this event at the eastern end of Bettington Street. More: festivalofthefleeces.com.au/whats-on/
Shrek the Musical
Sinlgeton Civic Centre June 9-24
Singleton Theatrical Society's production of Shrek! The Musical will run for three weeks from the 9th-24th of June. Adults $30Students/Concession $22Family $82 ( 2 adults/2 children under 18). For online ticket purchase: https://www.trybooking.com/CHIRP
Aberdeen Highland Games
Jefferson Park Aberdeen July 1
The Games begin with a parade of bands, clan representatives and others that leads into the Massed Band Salute and Chieftain's Address that officially opens the day. Throughout the day there will be fun for all the family - there will be Highland and Country Dancing, Pipe Band displays, Strong Man events with the Kilted Warriors to enjoy as well as three-legged races, and the famed Kilted Dash to participate in. A multitude of stores and stands will surround the area selling all manner of Scottish heirlooms and souvenirs, clothing and garb, and food and drink to complete your day.
