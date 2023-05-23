The Singleton Argus
YDL soccer: Under 16s score first win

By Stephen Gruber
Updated May 23 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 11:18am
The team song echoed around Howe Park after the Singleton Strikers under 16s recorded their first win in four years beating Cessnock 1-0.

