YDL soccer: Under 16s score first win

The team song echoed around Howe Park after the Singleton Strikers under 16s recorded their first win in four years beating Cessnock 1-0.
The Strikers and Hornets met in all grade except under-15s with Cessnock not fielding a team in the division.
We started the game with a bang and scored first with a cracker of a goal when Josh Speechly caught their backs sleeping. Unfortunately, they struck back almost straight away.
They played a very central game rarely going wide and pushing numbers forward and pressuring our back line but they held on and defended well. Just a few unlucky calls went against us the final result was a 5-2 win to the Hornets.
Overall it was a great game between the clubs and hats of to the boys and girls who are understanding their roles and now know when to make forward runs. If we keep going with the process the wins will come .
We played beautifully for the first 25 minutes with the ball going back and forth in middle third of the field.
Dan Cope in goals was outstanding again, but we have switched off for a three minute period and they scored three quick goals.
Josh Speechly and Mason Gruber played up front in both the 13s and 14s game and kept their backline on edge all the second half. The Hornets managed two second half goals but a 5-0 loss was still a great effort by a young Strikers team that started the comp losing 10 nil on average.
The boys and girls are lifting to the challenge and some stars are starting to emerge well done kids
What a game form start to finish. We played beautifully, never backing out of challenges in a heated local derby, with one of their players red carded.
Darcy Mercieca and Brian Dedina were deadly a combo up front and Brian took full advantage when their goalie was involved in a verbal stoush on the edge of his box and left his goal unattended.
Striker Brian looked up and from 10 metres outside the box had a long shot which went into back of the net.
The team rose to the occasion and with a 1-0 lead they backed each other at every turn to record their first win in four years.
We sang the club song loud and proud. Hats off to the team sticking together for four years with no wins and finally all there hard work has paid off .
We played before the seniors on Saturday instead of Sunday to create a link with seniors and show the boys what it's like on seniors day.
A 3-1 loss to Cessnock felt more like a win for a team which has trained hard and slowly improved after a disastrous 11-1 trial game loss to the Hornets.
We played the style of soccer the club wants to play and were the better side for 20 minutes until a dubious penalty score allowed them to open the scoring.
The process is slowly working and it was a proud moment to see the kids making leaps and bounds after coaches walking away and players doubting themselves at start of season.
The Strikers host West Wallsend on Sunday, May 28 at Howe Park starting from under 13s at 9am.
Stephen Gruber
Singleton/Upper Hunter technical director
