The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton community members living in rural and remote areas are encouraged to get ready ahead of disasters

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 23 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Emergency Management Committee (LEMC). Picture supplied.
Singleton Emergency Management Committee (LEMC). Picture supplied.

Singleton locals living in rural and remote areas are being encouraged to join their local Get Ready Team to help build capacity and improve disaster readiness across the local government area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.