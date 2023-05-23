Singleton locals living in rural and remote areas are being encouraged to join their local Get Ready Team to help build capacity and improve disaster readiness across the local government area.
Working alongside Council and emergency services agencies, Get Ready Teams are designed to support each other, improve local community capacity, and disaster preparedness in rural and remote areas.
Justin Fitzpatrick - Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said Get Ready teams not only strengthened connections in each locality but would also responsible for developing disaster readiness plans as well as receive specialised training including first aid, mental health first aid and chainsaw operations.
"Council isn't just here for emergency response and immediate recovery - there is a lot more that goes on than that - including ongoing education for our community to get ready for future disaster events," he said.
"This means ensuring our community - especially in our rural villages and more remote areas - are physically and mentally prepared. With the increasing frequency and severity of disasters, every resident needs to have an emergency plan, especially if you're in a flood or bushfire zone.
"Locals know their history, risks, people, resources, capacity and location better than anyone, and we've seen firsthand how these community-led Get Ready Teams can improve disaster preparedness and resilience, and provide new ways for our community to support each other.
"I encourage everyone living in our rural villages and remote areas to join their Local Get Ready team to learn new skills, know your risk, share information and find out what to do if there is a disaster in your area."
Singleton Council and the Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) are working with the community to establish Get Ready Teams in the Singleton area, including:
To sign up for a local Get Ready team, fill in the expression of interest form on Council's website at https://www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/getready
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
